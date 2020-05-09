You are the owner of this article.
Man fatally shot in Lewis Place neighborhood
A man was found shot to death early Saturday afternoon at Delmar Boulevard and Taylor Avenue, according to St. Louis police.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Police provided no further details on Saturday.

