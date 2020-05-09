Man fatally shot in Lewis Place neighborhood

A man was found shot to death early Saturday afternoon at Delmar Boulevard and Taylor Avenue, according to St. Louis police.
Homicide detectives are investigating. Police provided no further details on Saturday.
Colleen Schrappen
Colleen Schrappen is a reporter at the Post-Dispatch.
