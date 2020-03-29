Man fatally shot in Mark Twain neighborhood in north city is identified
Updated at 3:30 p.m. with the victim's identity.

ST. LOUIS CITY — A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in the Mark Twain neighborhood, police said.

Police responded to a shooting at about 4:30 a.m. and found Demetrius Molton, 39, near the curb in the 4900 block of Thekla Avenue. Police said he had lived on the block where he was found.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Molton was shot in the chest, officers said.

