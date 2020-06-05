You are the owner of this article.
Man fatally shot in McKinley Heights neighborhood of St. Louis
Man fatally shot in McKinley Heights neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man has died after being shot Friday in the McKinley Heights neighborhood of St. Louis.

The unidentified victim was shot near the intersection of Gaine Street and Indiana Avenue. He died at a hospital.

Police were called to the scene about 8:30 a.m. Friday. St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating.

