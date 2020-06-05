Man fatally shot in McKinley Heights neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man has died after being shot Friday in the McKinley Heights neighborhood of St. Louis.
The unidentified victim was shot near the intersection of Gaine Street and Indiana Avenue. He died at a hospital.
Police were called to the scene about 8:30 a.m. Friday. St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating.
Kim Bell
Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
