Man fatally shot in Moline Acres, suspect flees
MOLINE ACRES — A man was shot and killed Friday evening in Moline Acres, and the suspect fled the scene.

Police responded just after 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 2300 block of Chambers Road for a report of a shooting. The victim was still at a home in that block, and police initially said an armed suspect was barricaded inside. 

Officers entered the home and "extracted" the victim, said a spokesperson for St. Louis County police. The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

Police initially said a standoff was ongoing after removing the victim, but after further investigation said the suspect fled the scene prior to containment being set up. 

The suspect is still at-large, police say. 

Police from Moline Acres, St. Louis County and the North County Precinct responded to the incident. 

