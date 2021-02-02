 Skip to main content
Man fatally shot in Moline Acres
MOLINE ACRES — A man was fatally shot Tuesday morning inside a Moline Acres home, police say.

Police were called just before 11:30 a.m. to the 9800 block of Omega Drive, where they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The St. Louis County Police Department is assisting Moline Acres police with the investigation. The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation. 

Police ask anyone with information to call 636-529-8210 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

