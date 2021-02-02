Man fatally shot in Moline Acres

MOLINE ACRES — A man was fatally shot Tuesday morning inside a Moline Acres home, police say.

Police were called just before 11:30 a.m. to the 9800 block of Omega Drive, where they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The St. Louis County Police Department is assisting Moline Acres police with the investigation. The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to call 636-529-8210 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.