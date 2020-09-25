Man fatally shot in neck in St. Louis Place neighborhood north of downtown

UPDATED at 9 a.m. Friday with the victim's name.

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot late Thursday night near North 13th Street and Cass Avenue, north of downtown.

Marvailes Emory was shot in the neck about 11:40 p.m. and died at a hospital. The scene, in the 1500 block of North 13th Street, was on the edge of the St. Louis Place neighborhood.

Emory, 34, lived in the 8300 block of Church Road.

Police did not provide additional details about the shooting.

Crime scene tape was near the parking lot of a strip mall that included a liquor store and beauty supply shop.

Hours before the killing Thursday night, St. Louis had recorded the 200th homicide of the year. There were 153 killings the same time last year.