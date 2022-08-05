 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man fatally shot in neck in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the neck and killed Thursday night in The Ville neighborhood of St. Louis.

Police said the victim was 58 years old. His name has not been released.

He was found dead about 7 p.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue, northeast of Newstead Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.

Police haven't said if they have a suspect in the shooting.

The St. Louis Police Department on Thursday said reported 107 homicides so far this year in the city. Police said detectives had solved 59 of the homicides, for a 55% clearance rate.

Check back for updates.

