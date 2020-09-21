Man fatally shot in north St. Louis County is identified

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A person fatally shot following a family argument over the weekend was identified by police Monday as a 25-year-old man.

Demarcus Davis, of the 600 block of Baltic Drive in Florissant, was declared dead Sunday morning at the scene in the 7300 block of Burrwood Drive, near Normandy.

Police responded about 10:30 a.m. and found Davis' body in the courtyard of an apartment complex. An investigation indicates an argument between family members escalated to gun violence, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene, a 43-year-old man, but that person had not been charged as of Monday.

The shooting is under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call 636-529-8210 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

