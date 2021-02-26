Man fatally shot in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was fatally shot Friday evening in the Spanish Lake area of north St. Louis County.

Police responded just before 6 p.m. to the 11600 block of Criterion Avenue for a notification from the gunshot-detection system ShotSpotter. There they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation. No other information was available Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

