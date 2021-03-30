Man fatally shot in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the Spanish Lake area of north St. Louis County.
Police responded just after 4:30 p.m. to the 11800 block of Iguana Terrace Drive, where they found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman turned herself in to police after the shooting. She and the victim appear to have known each other, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
From staff reports
