Man fatally shot in north St. Louis County

RIVERVIEW — A man was fatally shot Tuesday night in the city of Riverview.

Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, the man was found in the parking lot of a business in the 200 block of Chambers Road, St. Louis County police said.

He was suffering from gunshots wounds, police said, and died at a hospital.

Police have not released the man's name or age.

The city of Riverview asked St. Louis County police to take over the homicide investigation.