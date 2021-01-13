Man fatally shot in north St. Louis County

RIVERVIEW — A man was fatally shot Tuesday night in the city of Riverview.
Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, the man was found in the parking lot of a business in the 200 block of Chambers Road, St. Louis County police said.
He was suffering from gunshots wounds, police said, and died at a hospital.
Police have not released the man's name or age.
The city of Riverview asked St. Louis County police to take over the homicide investigation.
