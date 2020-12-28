Man fatally shot in north St. Louis is identified

UPDATED at 11:30 a.m. Monday with the victim's identity.
ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in the early morning hours Monday in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood, St. Louis police said.
Police identified the victim as Charles Brown, 44, of the 5800 block of Selber Court in St. Louis.
Police responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Goodfellow Boulevard about 1:30 a.m. and found Brown dead inside a home.
Homicide detectives were investigating.
Reported crime in the neighborhood over the last six months is down about 10% from the same period last year.
There were at least 261 homicides recorded for the year as of Monday, nearing the city's all-time high of 267 homicides in 1993.
Rachel Rice
