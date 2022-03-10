 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man fatally shot in north St. Louis near I-70

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot in the head Thursday night in north St. Louis, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting scene near Interstate 70 and Union Boulevard about 8:15 p.m. The location is near the Mark Twain and Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhoods.

Police would not release additional details on Thursday. The police homicide division is investigating.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News