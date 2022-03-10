Man fatally shot in north St. Louis near I-70

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot in the head Thursday night in north St. Louis, police said.
Officers responded to a shooting scene near Interstate 70 and Union Boulevard about 8:15 p.m. The location is near the Mark Twain and Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhoods.
Police would not release additional details on Thursday. The police homicide division is investigating.
