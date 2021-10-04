 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man fatally shot in north St. Louis neighborhood
0 comments

Man fatally shot in north St. Louis neighborhood

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot midday on Monday in the Fairgrounds neighborhood and was later pronounced deceased.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 4300 block of Prairie Avenue about 12:30 p.m. and found a man, believed to be in his 50s, who had been shot, and was unconscious and not breathing.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Louis County Executive outlines local COVID-19 death rates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News