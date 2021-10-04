Man fatally shot in north St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot midday on Monday in the Fairgrounds neighborhood and was later pronounced deceased.
Police responded to a shooting call in the 4300 block of Prairie Avenue about 12:30 p.m. and found a man, believed to be in his 50s, who had been shot, and was unconscious and not breathing.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today