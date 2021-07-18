Man fatally shot in north St. Louis, suspect seen fleeing with rifle

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in the 2800 block of Vandeventer Avenue near St. Louis Avenue on Sunday afternoon, police said.
The man was shot while in his car, police said. A suspect was seen running from the scene with an "assault-style rifle," according to police.
At the crime scene, a black four-door Lexus sedan was crashed into the sidewalk in front of Midtown Bar & Grill. Bullet holes could be seen on the driver's side.
Police placed evidence markers at the Midwest Petroleum gas station across the street and into an alley.
This is a breaking news story, check back for more details.
Dan Shular with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch contributed to this story.
From staff reports
