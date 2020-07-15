Man fatally shot in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in north St. Louis. 

Police were called just after 9 p.m. to Vandevender Avenue and North Market Street.

There they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

That intersection is on the border of the city's Greater Ville and Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhoods. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

