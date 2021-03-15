 Skip to main content
Man fatally shot in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot in the 5900 block of Mimika Avenue on Monday morning, police said.

Police responded to a shooting call at about 11:30 a.m. and found the man unconscious and not breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators did not provide more information Monday morning. Homicide detectives are investigating.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

Sports