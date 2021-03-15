Man fatally shot in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot in the 5900 block of Mimika Avenue on Monday morning, police said.
Police responded to a shooting call at about 11:30 a.m. and found the man unconscious and not breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Investigators did not provide more information Monday morning. Homicide detectives are investigating.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today