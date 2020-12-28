 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man fatally shot in north St. Louis
0 comments

Man fatally shot in north St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in the early morning hours Monday in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood, St. Louis police said.

Police responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Goodfellow Boulevard about 1:30 a.m. and found the man dead at the scene. 

Homicide detectives are investigating. Authorities said more details on the shooting may be available later Monday.

Reported crime in the neighborhood over the last six months is down about 10% from the same period last year.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports