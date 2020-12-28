Man fatally shot in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in the early morning hours Monday in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood, St. Louis police said.

Police responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Goodfellow Boulevard about 1:30 a.m. and found the man dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Authorities said more details on the shooting may be available later Monday.

Reported crime in the neighborhood over the last six months is down about 10% from the same period last year.

