Man fatally shot in north St. Louis

A man was fatally shot Tuesday night in the 5500 block of West Florissant Avenue, St. Louis police said.
The unidentified victim was found about 10 p.m. He had been shot in the head and was unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police have not said what led to the killing or released any details about a suspect. The scene near Davison Avenue is in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.
Before the killing on West Florissant, St. Louis police on Tuesday said the city had recorded 236 homicides for this year, which is the highest tally in 26 years.
2020 St. Louis area homicide map: Click the top left corner of the map to see a list of homicides by date. Then, click the date for a summary of what happened.
|Type of killing
|Shooting
|Unspecified Homicide
|Police Shooting
|Justified Homicide
|Child Abuse
|Vehicular Homicide
|Suspicious Death
|Stabbing
|Arson
|Asphyxiation
|Beating
