Man fatally shot in Penrose neighborhood of St. Louis
Man fatally shot in Penrose neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was found shot to death early Thursday in the 4400 block of Farlin Avenue in St. Louis.

Kalem Kimble, 29, was found near the curb just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Kimble lived in the 5400 block of Geraldine Avenue.

Homicide detectives are investigating the killing. Police said they have no suspects.

That block of Farlin is in the city's Penrose neighborhood, where crime has dropped significantly in recent months. Statistics show overall crime between December and May was down 31%, compared with the same six-month period the year before.

