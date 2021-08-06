Man fatally shot in Princeton Heights neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Friday evening on Gravois Avenue in the city's Princeton Heights neighborhood.
Police were called just before 7:45 p.m. to the 6200 block of Gravois, near the edge of the Bevo Mill neighborhood, for a report of a shooting. There they found a 31-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
2021 St. Louis area homicide map
Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.
Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
Tags
From staff reports
