Man fatally shot in Princeton Heights neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Friday evening on Gravois Avenue in the city's Princeton Heights neighborhood. 

Police were called just before 7:45 p.m. to the 6200 block of Gravois, near the edge of the Bevo Mill neighborhood, for a report of a shooting. There they found a 31-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. 

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
