Man fatally shot in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man died Monday night after being shot in south St. Louis, police said.
Police reported a shooting just after 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Cherokee Street.
Homicide detectives were at the scene of the shooting at the edge of the Gravois Park neighborhood on Monday night, but no additional details were available.
This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
