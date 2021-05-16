Man fatally shot in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was found fatally shot in the chest on Sunday morning in the 800 block of Schirmer Street, police said.
Police responded to a call for a person down at about 11:30 a.m. and found a man in his late 20s or early 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. The man was declared dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating. The scene is in the Carondelet neighborhood.
From staff reports
