Man fatally shot in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot in the 3000 block of Mount Pleasant Street on Sunday evening, police said.

Police were called to a shooting there at 6:50 p.m. and found a man in his late 20s to early 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

A suspect was taken into custody without incident.

