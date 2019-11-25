UPDATED at 9:20 a.m. Monday with name of victim
ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot in the city's Carondelet neighborhood late Sunday night. His car was taken, but police say they don't know if carjacking was the motive in the slaying.
Victor Gonzalez-Romero, 30, was shot multiple times before 11:25 p.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Louisiana Avenue, near Walsh Street. Gonzalez-Romero lived in the same block of Louisiana. He was found dead on the sidewalk.
The killer or killers took his black 2001 Isuzu Rodeo, a sport utility vehicle.
Police had no description of any suspects. Homicide detectives are handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
St. Louis Police Officer Michelle Woodling said it is too early in the investigation to confirm if carjacking was the motive for the killing.
Homicides and carjackings are up this year over 2018.
St. Louis has had 177 homicides this year, compared to 164 during the same period last year.
Also, the city is averaging nearly one carjacking a day. Through Sunday, there have been 311 carjackings in St. Louis this year, compared with 309 in the same period last year.