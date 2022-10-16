Man fatally shot in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot in south St. Louis Saturday evening, according to police reports.
The victim was around 30 years old. As of Sunday morning, police had not released his name or exact age.
The incident took place around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Cherokee Street and Oregon Avenue, at the border of the Gravois Park and Benton Park West neighborhoods.
