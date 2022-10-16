 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man fatally shot in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot in south St. Louis Saturday evening, according to police reports.

The victim was around 30 years old. As of Sunday morning, police had not released his name or exact age.

The incident took place around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Cherokee Street and Oregon Avenue, at the border of the Gravois Park and Benton Park West neighborhoods.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch tracks the data behind reported homicides on an interactive map that allows readers to explore information in various ways.

Explore the homicide tracker.
