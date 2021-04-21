Man fatally shot in Spanish Lake area of north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Wednesday were searching for the gunman who killed a man in the Spanish Lake on north St. Louis County late Tuesday night.

The unidentified victim was found shot about 11:25 p.m. in the 1100 block of Scott Avenue. He died at a hospital.

The scene is south of Larimore Park and northeast of the Interstate 270 and Highway 367.

St. Louis County police released no additional information.

St. Louis County police have investigated about twice as many homicides so far this year, compared to the same time last year.

As of April 15, the St. Louis County Police Department had investigated 25 homicides compared to 12 the year before. Of the 25 this year, 14 occurred in unincorporated St. Louis County, five were in municipalities patrolled by county police and six were in municipalities whose chiefs asked county detectives to take over the investigation.

Since the April 15 statistics, two more people have been killed in unincorporated St. Louis County, including the man in Spanish Lake.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.