Man fatally shot in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood

Story updated Tuesday with name of victim.

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a shooting Sunday in north St. Louis.

Dadream Boyd, 24, was shot shortly after 1 p.m. in the 9000 block of Riverview Drive, near Riverview and River Trail Court, according to police. The scene was in the city's Baden neighborhood, near the border of the North Riverfront neighborhood.

Boyd was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the shooting.

He lived in the 1300 block of Madison Street, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371. Those who wish to remain anonymous and possibly be considered for a reward should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

More information will be added as it becomes available.

