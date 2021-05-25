 Skip to main content
Man fatally shot in St. Louis' Mount Pleasant neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A man was mortally wounded Sunday afternoon in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police said.

The unidentified man was shot shortly after 2 p.m. in the 4300 block of California Avenue, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police had no other details about the shooting or suspects.

