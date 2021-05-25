Man fatally shot in St. Louis' Mount Pleasant neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was mortally wounded Sunday afternoon in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police said.
The unidentified man was shot shortly after 2 p.m. in the 4300 block of California Avenue, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police had no other details about the shooting or suspects.
Tags
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Joel Currier
Joel Currier is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter here: @joelcurrier.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.