Man fatally shot in St. Louis Place neighborhood north of downtown

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot late Thursday night at North 13th Street and Cass Avenue, north of downtown.

Police said the man was found about 11:30 p.m. and died at a hospital. The scene is on the edge of the St. Louis Place neighborhood.

Authorities have not released the name or age of the victim. Police also did not provide additional details about the shooting.

Crime scene tape was near a parking lot of a strip mall that included a liquor store and beauty supply shop.

Hours before the killing Thursday night, St. Louis had recorded the 200th homicide of the year; there were 153 the same time last year.

Over the last decade, St. Louis has averaged 50 homicides in the last four months of the year, according to police statistics. If that holds true this year, St. Louis is on pace to 240 murders, its highest homicide tally in a quarter century. There were 248 in 1994 and 267 in 1993, the record.