Man fatally shot in St. Louis Place neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the city's St. Louis Place neighborhood.
Police were called just after 3 p.m. to North 22nd and University streets for a report of a shooting. There they found a man with a gunshot wound dead inside a vehicle.
No other details were available Tuesday.
2021 St. Louis area homicide map
Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
From staff reports
