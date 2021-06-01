 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man fatally shot in St. Louis Place neighborhood
0 comments

Man fatally shot in St. Louis Place neighborhood

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the city's St. Louis Place neighborhood.

Police were called just after 3 p.m. to North 22nd and University streets for a report of a shooting. There they found a man with a gunshot wound dead inside a vehicle. 

No other details were available Tuesday. 

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Louis Public School students graduate in-person at Busch Stadium

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports