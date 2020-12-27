 Skip to main content
Man fatally shot in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in the 4500 block of Newberry Terrace on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a call for a shooting at about 2:40 p.m. in the Lewis Place neighborhood. The man was declared dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Crime in the Lewis Place neighborhood is down about 14% from the same six months last year, because of a reduction in reported property crimes. 

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

