Man fatally shot in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in the 4500 block of Newberry Terrace on Sunday afternoon.
Police responded to a call for a shooting at about 2:40 p.m. in the Lewis Place neighborhood. The man was declared dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating.
Crime in the Lewis Place neighborhood is down about 14% from the same six months last year, because of a reduction in reported property crimes.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
From staff reports
