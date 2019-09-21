ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot Saturday morning in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of north St. Louis, police said.
The man was shot in the chest about 11 a.m. near Goodfellow Boulevard and Highland Avenue, police said.
Police officers responding to the shooting found him outdoors, conscious and breathing, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his wounds.
Police did not release more details.
Detectives with St. Louis Police's Homicide Division are investigating the shooting. Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call.