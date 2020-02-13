Man fatally shot in Uplands Park was advocate for raising the minimum wage

UPDATED at 5:45 p.m. Thursday with comments, additional details.

UPLANDS PARK — Investigators on Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Uplands Park as Patrick Leeper, 30, of St. Louis County.

Leeper was found shot about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 6500 block of Glenmore Avenue, near Avondale Avenue. Dispatchers were told there was smoke in the home.

North County Police Cooperative officers were called to investigate, then the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated. Authorities have not publicly identified a suspect.

The home on Glenmore is in Uplands Park, a village of about 400 people, but is just a few doors from the Velda Village Hills City Hall on Avondale.

Friends said Leeper was "an amazing person" who was funny, down-to-earth and loving.

"He was not a thug," one friend, Alexander Brown, said Thursday. "He didn't associate with gangsters or drugs ... The type of person you could talk to about anything because he never flipped it to make it about himself."