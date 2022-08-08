Man fatally shot in vehicle in Normandy identified by Major Case Squad

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The Major Case Squad identified an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot, and found in a vehicle over the weekend.

Normandy Police found Misean Hines, of the 1100 block of Grattan Street, on Sunday shortly before 5 p.m. on the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road.

Authorities say they found him in the backseat of a vehicle with a single gunshot wound, and no weapons were found at the scene.

The case is being investigated by the Major Case Squad, who have not released any additional details.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact them at 314-385-3300 or anonymously via Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).