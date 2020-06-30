You are the owner of this article.
Man fatally shot in Walnut Park East neighborhood, police say
Man fatally shot in Walnut Park East neighborhood, police say

ST. LOUIS — A man is dead after police say they found him wounded in the Walnut Park East neighborhood Tuesday.

Police found the man about 6:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Gilmore Avenue. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital. 

The man, who has not been identified, is in his 30s, according to police. He was shot in the shoulder and back. 

Crime in the Walnut Park East neighborhood from December to May is up about 11% from the same period on year prior. Violent crime is down slightly, while property crime is up. 

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

