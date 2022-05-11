 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man fatally shot in Walnut Park East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in the Walnut Park East neighborhood on Wednesday, police said. 

The shooting happened near Bircher Boulevard and Amelia Avenue shortly after 7 p.m., police said.

The man was shot, and involved in an vehicle crash, police said. No other details were available.

