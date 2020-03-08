Man fatally shot in Walnut Park East

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot in the neck Sunday evening in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, police said.
The shooting took place around 6:20 p.m. in the 5400 block of Gilmore Avenue.
The name of the 25-year-old victim has not been released.
Annika Merrilees
business reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today