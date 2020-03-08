You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man fatally shot in Walnut Park East
0 comments

Man fatally shot in Walnut Park East

Subscribe now! $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot in the neck Sunday evening in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, police said.

The shooting took place around 6:20 p.m. in the 5400 block of Gilmore Avenue.

The name of the 25-year-old victim has not been released.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports