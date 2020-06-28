Man fatally shot in Walnut Park West is identified

Updated at 3 p.m. Sunday with the victim's name.

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot Saturday evening in the Walnut Park West neighborhood of St. Louis, according to police.

Daniel Lydell Brock, 31, of the 4900 block of Beacon Street, was found in the 6000 block of Thekla Avenue around 7:30 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds to his back, St. Louis police said.

Police said Brock, along with two other men ages 37 and 22, were sitting on a porch when they heard gunshots and realized Brock was hit. Neither of the other two men were injured.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

