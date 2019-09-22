Updated 1:15 p.m. Sunday to add the man's identification.
ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot Saturday morning in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of north St. Louis, police said.
The man was shot in the chest about 11 a.m. near Goodfellow Boulevard and Highland Avenue, police said. He was later identified as Benjamin Alvin Davis, Jr., a 27-year-old who lived nearby on the 5800 block of Roosevelt Place.
Police officers responding to the shooting found him outdoors, conscious and breathing, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his wounds.
Police did not release more details.
Investigators ask anyone with information is urged to call the St. Louis homicide detectives directly at 314-444-5371 or call anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.