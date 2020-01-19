Man fatally shot in West End neighborhood in St. Louis, police say

ST. LOUIS — A young man was fatally shot in the city's West End neighborhood on Sunday morning, police said.
Police said the victim, about 20, was shot multiple times on the 5400 block of Etzel Avenue. The incident happened about 11 a.m.
The victim was unconscious when he left the scene in an ambulance, but died later at a hospital, police said. Homicide detectives were investigating.
Jeremy Kohler
Jeremy Kohler is an investigative reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
