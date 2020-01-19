You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man fatally shot in West End neighborhood in St. Louis, police say
0 comments

Man fatally shot in West End neighborhood in St. Louis, police say

All our Winter Warm-Up coverage for 99¢

ST. LOUIS — A young man was fatally shot in the city's West End neighborhood on Sunday morning, police said.

Police said the victim, about 20, was shot multiple times on the 5400 block of Etzel Avenue. The incident happened about 11 a.m.

The victim was unconscious when he left the scene in an ambulance, but died later at a hospital, police said. Homicide detectives were investigating.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports