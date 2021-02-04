 Skip to main content
Man fatally shot in West End neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in the city's West End neighborhood. 

Police responded just after 12:30 p.m. to the 5900 block of Julian Avenue for a report of a shooting. There they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, which was near the edge of the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. 

No other information was available Thursday evening. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

