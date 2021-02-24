Man fatally shot in Wildwood

WILDWOOD — A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Wildwood.

Police responded just before 8 p.m. to the 1100 block of Eagle Creek Road for a report of a shooting. There they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man suffered a gunshot wound that police say is not life-threatening. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The shootings followed an "altercation" at a home on Eagle Creek Road, police say.

