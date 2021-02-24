Man fatally shot in Wildwood

WILDWOOD — A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Wildwood.
Police responded just before 8 p.m. to the 1100 block of Eagle Creek Road for a report of a shooting. There they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another man suffered a gunshot wound that police say is not life-threatening. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The shootings followed an "altercation" at a home on Eagle Creek Road, police say.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today