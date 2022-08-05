Man fatally shot inside St. Louis apartment building

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the neck and killed Thursday night in The Ville neighborhood of St. Louis.

Royce Cole, 57, was found shot at about 7 p.m. Thursday inside an apartment in the 4300 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue, northeast of Newstead Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.

Police said they have no suspect in his killing

The St. Louis Police Department on Thursday said reported 107 homicides so far this year in the city. Police said detectives had solved 59 of the homicides, for a 55% clearance rate.

Updated at 11:30 a.m. Friday.