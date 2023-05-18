UPDATED with homicide totals

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot inside a vehicle Wednesday in the city's Vandeventer neighborhood, police said.

The unidentified victim was a man in his 40s.

He was found just after 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of West Cook Avenue, two blocks south of Page Boulevard.

Police said he was in a vehicle and had been shot in the chest. He died later at a hospital.

Police have no suspects in the killing.

The homicide on West Cook was the 60th homicide of the year in St. Louis, said Evita Caldwell, a police department spokeswoman. This time last year, the city had 67 homicides.