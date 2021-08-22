Man fatally shot near Fairground Park in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot Saturday afternoon in the 3500 block of Lee Avenue, police said Sunday.
Cameron Jones, 29, of the 2700 block of Hadley Street, was found lying on the ground in the 4000 block of North Grand Boulevard, next to Fairground Park at about 3 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
From staff reports
