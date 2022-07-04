Man fatally shot near Kingshighway and St. Louis Avenue

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon near the intersection of Kingshighway and St. Louis Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood.
Police said they responded to the area about 3:30 p.m. and found an unresponsive man shot in the back. Police handed the investigation over to homicide detectives.
No suspects were arrested and no further information about the victim was available.
Six people have been shot and killed this holiday weekend in St. Louis, including one downtown early Sunday morning, two in the Vandeventer neighborhood Saturday and one in Dutchtown Sunday evening.