Man fatally shot near playground in Ferguson

FERGUSON — A man died after being shot Sunday night, reportedly near a playground in the 2900 block of Canfield Drive, police said.

Ferguson officers responded to the area just before 8 p.m. to a report of a large disturbance and multiple gunshots, and found several people yelling outside of an apartment complex.

People at the scene told police that a man had been shot near a playground. The victim was taken to a hospital before police arrived and later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.