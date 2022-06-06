 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man fatally shot near playground in Ferguson

FERGUSON — A man died after being shot Sunday night, reportedly near a playground in the 2900 block of Canfield Drive, police said.

Ferguson officers responded to the area just before 8 p.m. to a report of a large disturbance and multiple gunshots, and found several people yelling outside of an apartment complex. 

People at the scene told police that a man had been shot near a playground. The victim was taken to a hospital before police arrived and later died from his injuries. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.

