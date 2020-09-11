 Skip to main content
Man fatally shot near South Grand in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man in his 30s was fatally shot Thursday night near South Grand Boulevard in St. Louis, police said.

The man was shot in the thigh just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Winnebago Street and Tennessee Avenue, and died of his injuries at a hospital, police said. He has not yet been identified.

The shooting happened in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 314-444-5371, or report information anonymously via CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

