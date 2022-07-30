Man fatally shot on I-55 in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot Friday while inside a vehicle on Interstate 55 near the 4500 block of South Broadway exit in south St. Louis.
The victim has not been identified, but police said he was in his 20s and riding in the back seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene, just after 12:30 p.m. Two other people inside the vehicle were unharmed, police said.
Two suspects, a 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old man, were taken into custody in south St. Louis County, near Interstate 255 and Telegraph Road.
A stretch of southbound I-55 was shutdown for a couple hours Friday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.